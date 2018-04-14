BBC Sport - 'I'm so happy I got here' - NI boxer Carly McNaul thrilled with Games silver medal
'I'm so happy I got here' - McNaul thrilled with silver
Belfast boxer Carly McNaul says she is "overwhelmed" with happiness after winning a flyweight silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.
The 28-year-old mother-of-one, who was beaten on a unanimous decision by England's Lisa Whiteside in the final, endured a difficult build-up to the Games which included having to give up her job.
