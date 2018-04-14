BBC Sport - 'I thought I won but it is what it is' - boxer O'Hara happy with silver

Belfast woman Kristina O'Hara thought she did enough to beat Indian great Mary Kom in the light-flyweight final at the Commonwealth Games but is content with silver.

Five-time world champion Kom earned a unanimous decision from the judges.

O'Hara, 22, revealed that her husband sold his car so that he could join her at the Commonwealth Games.

