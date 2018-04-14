Commonwealth Games: England record sprint double, Wales add to haul

Media playback is not supported on this device England men win 4x100m relay gold

England's sprinters secured an impressive relay double on the track as the country's netballers won a dramatic semi-final to keep their hopes of a Commonwealth Games gold medal alive.

Wales' Michael Wixey took men's trap gold, while England's David Luckman added his second shooting title.

Jon Mould added a road race silver for Wales, while Dani Rowe took bronze.

In boxing, England's Lisa Whiteside and Gal Yafai won gold as Northern Ireland collected three silvers.

England's Ross Wilson then secured TT6-10 singles table tennis gold to make it 20 medals won by home nations athletes on Saturday, with plenty more still to play for.

But Scotland's winning run in the men's basketball came to an end in the semi-finals following a 103-46 defeat by Australia.

England win double relay gold

England women win gold in 4x100m relay final

England delivered a double relay gold on the track as both the men's and women's quartet won their 4x100m events on the final day of athletics action at the Carrara Stadium.

The men's four of Reuben Arthur, Zharnel Hughes - after his 200m disqualification, Richard Kilty and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey stormed home in a season's best time of 38.13 seconds to edge South Africa into the silver-medal spot.

Jamaica, whose team included Yohan Blake, had to settle for bronze.

"This squad really enjoy working together and they have delivered," said two-time world 110m hurdles champion Colin Jackson on BBC TV.

"It is all the time they spend practising with each other. It's really difficult to get in the England 4x100m relay team because there is real competition for places."

Fifteen minutes later the women's four clocked a new national record to take gold.

Asha Philip, Dina Asher-Smith and Bianca Williams set a healthy lead for long jumper Lorraine Ugan to bring the baton home in a time of 42.46 seconds, ahead of Jamaica and Nigeria.

"We usually compete before the boys, but they competed before us and won gold, so we thought we had better not embarrass ourselves," said Philip.

Elsewhere, Morgan Lake secured women's high jump silver for England and Scotland's Jake Wightman put in a superb performance to take bronze in the men's 1500m, while England's Laura Weightman claimed bronze in the women's 5,000m.

"That was a superb last lap from Jake Wightman and that is a great bronze medal for him," said former 1500m world champion Steve Cram.

England's netballers 'writing fairytales'

England netball overcome Jamaica to reach final

England's netball team were six goals down at half-time of their semi-final against Jamaica, but recovered to reach their first Commonwealth Games final.

Shooter Jo Harten scored in the final second to secure a 56-55 victory and set up a gold-medal match on Sunday against world number one side Australia, who thrashed New Zealand 65-44 in the other semi-final.

Former England captain Sara Bayman told BBC Sport: "If you are writing fairytales, that is one right there. This is breaking history and breaking the Australian and New Zealand dominance.

"You can't write it. What amazing mental strength. That is absolutely amazing."

Luckman adds second title

As is tradition, David Luckman was carried from the range to the medal ceremony in a Sedan chair by his opponents

England's Luckman claimed gold in the men's individual full-bore rifle Queen's Prize as team-mate Parag Patel clinched the bronze medal.

The 41-year-old finished in top spot at the Belmont Full Bore Range to retain the title he won at Glasgow 2014.

It was Luckman's second gold after he and Patel, 42, retained their Queen's Prize pairs title earlier in the week.

In accordance with the tradition of the annual Prize event, which dates back to 1860, Luckman was carried from the range to the medal ceremony in a Sedan chair by his opponents.

Aaron Heading, in the men's trap, secured shooting silver for England while Dean Bale took bronze in the men's 50m rifle.

Home nations impress in the ring

There was a flurry of medals for the home nations during a busy boxing schedule, with more potentially to come on Saturday.

England's Whiteside unanimously out-pointed Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul at -51kg, while Yafai got a split call against India's Amit Phangal at -49kg.

England's Paige Murney was beaten at -60kg, while Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara (-48kg) and Brendan Irvine (-52kg), also ended up with silvers.

O'Hara said she was "proud" of her display in a unanimous points defeat by five-time world champion Mary Kom - a member of India's parliament. Irvine also lost to Indian opposition - Gaurav Solanki.

England hit 100, Wales continue to climb

England beat India to win hockey bronze

England beat India 6-0 to claim bronze in the women's hockey and chalk up the country's 100th medal at this Commonwealth Games.

Sophie Bray scored a hat-trick after Hollie Pearne-Webb had put England ahead, with Alex Danson and Laura Unsworth completing the rout.

The victory ensured England bounced back from their semi-final shootout loss to New Zealand, who beat hosts Australia 4-1 in the final, and means they have won a medal at every Games since hockey was added to the schedule in 1998.

Elsewhere, Wales took their record overseas haul at a Games to 33 - it previously stood at 25 in New Zealand in 1990.

Wixey won gold in the men's trap with a score of 46, finishing three ahead of England's Heading. Ed Ling, who won a bronze medal at Rio 2016, came fourth.

Rowe took bronze in the women's road race, before team-mate Mould added a silver in the men's event.

"I feel like an honorary Welsh girl," said Rowe. "I've been living there for over five years now. It's been absolutely incredible.

"It means so much to fly the flag for Wales so I hope they'll all welcome me back when I get back to Cardiff."

