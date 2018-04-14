Commonwealth Games: Ross Wilson beats Kim Daybell to win table tennis gold
2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels
Ross Wilson took gold in an all-England final in the TT6-10 para table tennis, beating Kim Daybell 3-1.
Daybell took the opening game 11-7 but Wilson, who took Paralympic bronze in the team event at Rio, fought back.
Daybell, 25, was the favourite - ranked sixth in the world in the class with none of the top five featuring at the Games - but had no answer to Wilson's comeback.
Joshua Stacey of Wales took bronze by beating South Africa's Theo Cogill 3-2.
The TT6-10 category covers athletes with severe impairments in both arms and legs.