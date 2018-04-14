Commonwealth Games: Jake Wightman wins historic 1500m bronze

Jake Wightman equalled the feat of John Robson by winning a Commonwealth Games bronze

Jake Wightman won Scotland's first men's Commonwealth Games 1500m medal in 40 years when he took bronze.

The 23-year-old came in behind Kenyan gold and silver medallists Elijah Manangoi and Timothy Cheruiyot.

Also on Saturday in Australia, Kirsty Gilmour won women's singles badminton bronze, taking Scotland's medal tally to 43 at the Gold Coast Games.

The Scot beat Michelle Li 21-11 21-16, having lost to the Canadian for gold four years ago in Glasgow.

Wightman's 1500m bronze marked the first time a Scottish man had stood on the Commonwealth podium in this event since 1978, when John Robson also took bronze.

Steph Twell took bronze in the women's event in the Delhi 2010 Games.

Wightman judged his race superbly to finish behind Manangoi and Cheruiyot, also the world gold and silver medallists, and the Scot hopes this race proves to be just the start for him.

"I knew after the 800m final that I had to come back and do myself justice," Wightman told BBC Scotland.

Scotland's men's basketball team lost to Australia in the semi-finals

"I felt my medal opportunity was there and this was probably going to be a relaxed occasion.

"The race was a blur but I'm absolutely ecstatic to get this.

"We had the two best in the world out there and I knew they'd take it out quick, but I knew if I got it right I could be in with a shout of a medal.

"I managed to make the right moves and come away with it.

"It's a massive highlight for me, I think that's a first major championship medal so that's a major milestone for me, hopefully it can start the ball rolling for more to come."

Also on the track on day 10, Scotland's women's 4x400m relay team of Zoey Clark, Kirsten McAslan, Lynsey Sharp and Eilidh Doyle came sixth in a high-quality race. Jamaica won with Nigeria second and Botswana third.

Scotland's men's basketball team's dream run was ended by Australia at the semi-final stage, with the hosts cruising to a 103-46 victory. Rob Beveridge's Scots will face New Zealand's Tall Blacks in the bronze medal match.

Grace Reid, who won gold in the women's 1m diving springboard, finished ninth in the 3m springboard final at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.