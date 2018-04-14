BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: 4x400m relay winners Botswana in novel push-up celebration

Four of your best - Botswana relay team in novel celebration

Botswana's 400m Commonwealth champion Isaac Makwala puts in a storming last lap to secure 4x400m relay gold then leads the team in a novel push-up celebration.

