BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: 4x400m relay winners Botswana in novel push-up celebration
Four of your best - Botswana relay team in novel celebration
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Botswana's 400m Commonwealth champion Isaac Makwala puts in a storming last lap to secure 4x400m relay gold then leads the team in a novel push-up celebration.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day 10 of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Nightmare moment for South African diver
Available to UK users only