BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales' Michael Wixey wins trap shooting gold with a record score of 46

Magnificent score - Wixey wins with trap shooting record

Wales' Michael Wixey wins trap shooting gold with a Commonwealth Games record score of 46 out of 50, three shots ahead of England's former champion Aaron Heading.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day 10 of the Commonwealth Games here.

Top Stories