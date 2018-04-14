BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford win table tennis doubles gold
England's Drinkhall and Pitchford win doubles gold
Hugs all round as England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford beat Sharath Achanta and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India 11-8 in the deciding game to win gold in the men's table tennis doubles final.
