BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford win table tennis doubles gold

England's Drinkhall and Pitchford win doubles gold

Hugs all round as England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford beat Sharath Achanta and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India 11-8 in the deciding game to win gold in the men's table tennis doubles final.

