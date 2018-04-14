BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Brendan Irvine 'gutted' not to get flyweight final verdict

Irvine 'gutted' not to get flyweight final verdict

NI boxer Brendan Irvine is left shocked after being on the receiving end of a 4-1 split decision defeat in his Commonwealth Games flyweight final against India's Gaurav Solanki.

"In the first round, maybe I was a bit slow but in the second and third rounds I thought I dominated and so did my coaches. We were very confident of getting the decision," said Irvine.

