NI boxer Brendan Irvine is left shocked after being on the receiving end of a 4-1 split decision defeat in his Commonwealth Games flyweight final against India's Gaurav Solanki.
"In the first round, maybe I was a bit slow but in the second and third rounds I thought I dominated and so did my coaches. We were very confident of getting the decision," said Irvine.
