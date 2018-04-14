BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Frazer Clarke crowned super-heavyweight champion

Clarke crowned super-heavyweight champ

England's Frazer Clarke wins 91kg gold by a unanimous decision after edging a tight encounter against India's Satish Kumar at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

