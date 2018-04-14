Commonwealth Games: England men & women reach rugby sevens semis

Ruaridh McConnochie scored the third of England's four tries

England's men's and women's teams both secured their place in the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games rugby sevens at Queensland's Robina Stadium.

The men maintained their unbeaten run and eliminated Australia to set up a match against New Zealand on Sunday.

The women beat Wales 45-0 and also face New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Scotland and Wales men lost their final pool matches, to South Africa and Fiji, and face each other in one of the games to decide 5th to 8th place on Sunday.

England's men, who had beaten Jamaica and Samoa in Pool B were level at 12-12 at half-time with the previously unbeaten Australians, but dominated the second period to win 26-17.

Scotland's men beat Papua New Guinea and Malaysia without conceding a point before losing 26-5 to South Africa in the final match of Saturday's programme, while Wales, having beaten Uganda and Sri Lanka, lost 21-17 against the Fijians.