Commonwealth Games: England women beaten in basketball final

England were heavily beaten in Saturday's final but still took silver

England's basketball silver medal at the Commonwealth Games "proves we can play with the best in the world", said point guard Rachael Vanderwal.

England lost 99-55 to tournament favourites Australia after being at risk of failing to make the Games because of funding doubts.

UK Sport no longer supports elite basketball as it is not seen as a viable Olympic medal prospect.

"We are competing. Let's see if we get recognised for that," she said.

England made the showpiece match on the Gold Coast by beating Canada, ranked fifth in the world, in the semi-finals.

While England's men's team were eliminated in the pool stages, Scotland made the semi-finals and will play-off against New Zealand for bronze on Sunday.

Sport England, which is focused on grassroots participation, stepped in to provide interim support but wants the teams to find alternative funding.

England women started off where they had left on in their impressive last-four win, leading 8-7 early in the first quarter against Australia.

But the host nation, 16 places above Great Britain at fourth in the world rankings, soon stretched away, opening up a 26-10 lead at the first break.

Australia's momentum was briefly checked when centre Liz Cambage - who is bound for WNBA side Dallas Wings next season - was ejected after being called for a technical foul and then arguing with the officials.

The 26-year-old waved to the crowd as she departed, and her team's solid defence kept a stranglehold on England's scoring to minimise any concerns of a fightback.

Australia extended their lead to 31 points by the end of the third quarter and eventually ran out comfortable winners, but England's celebrations of silver were almost as marked on the final buzzer.

"It is an amazing achievement, we have to be so proud of ourselves," added Vanderwal.

"Funding is out of our control, but we got a silver medal. At the end of the day, we are happy."