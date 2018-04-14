Commonwealth Games: Matthew Dixon wins 10m platform silver for England

Matthew Dixon made his Commonwealth Games debut at the age of 14 at Glasgow 2014

English diver Matthew Dixon won 10m platform silver as Australia's Domonic Bedggood secured Commonwealth Games gold in his hometown.

Dixon, 17, finished just 1.6 points adrift of 23-year-old Bedggood's total on the Gold Coast.

The Englishman won synchronised 10m platform silver with Noah Williams.

Tom Daley had claimed victory in the individual event at the past two Games, meaning this is the first time since 2006 an English diver has not won it.

Two-time world champion Daley, 23, withdrew from the event with a hip injury but won the synchronised 10m platform with Dan Goodfellow, ahead of Dixon and Williams.

Williams finished fourth behind Canada's bronze medallist Vincent Riendeau, with Scotland's Lucas Thomson and Wales' Aidan Heslop fifth and sixth respectively in the Games' final diving event.

Four-time European medallist Matty Lee finished 11th after struggling with a triceps injury.