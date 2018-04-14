BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Australia cruise to victory over England in women's basketball final

Australia cruise to women's basketball gold

England women settle for basketball silver as favourites Australia cruise to 99-55 win in the final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

