Commonwealth Games: Chris and Gabby Adcock retain badminton mixed doubles title
2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels
England's Chris and Gabby Adcock beat team-mates Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith to defend their Commonwealth Games badminton mixed doubles title.
The husband-and-wife pairing lost their first game of the tournament but came back to win 19-21 21-17 21-16.
The Adcocks, seeded second, needed all their experience to secure victory in 68 minutes.
Ellis and Smith could still win gold in the men's and women's doubles finals later, on the final day of action.
All four finalists helped England win mixed team bronze earlier in the week and their doubles success means the badminton team will record their best Commonwealth medal haul in 16 years.
Following Rajiv Ouseph's bronze in the singles on Saturday, they are guaranteed six medals.