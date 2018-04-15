BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Smith wins T54 marathon silver, Lawson takes bronze

England win silver and bronze in T54 marathon

England's John Smith wins silver in the T54 marathon at the Commonwealth Games ahead of team-mate Simon Lawson in bronze, with gold going to Australia's Kurt Fearnley.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day eleven of the Commonwealth Games here.

WATCH MORE: England women win gold in 4x100m relay final

Available to UK users only.

Commonwealth Games video

Video

England win silver and bronze in T54 marathon

Video

Lake wins silver in the women's high jump

Video

Now this is how you celebrate winning a gold medal...

Video

'Things I like' with Vicky Holland & Jess Learmonth

Video

Johnson questions Hudson-Smith's 'maturity' after relay injury

Top Stories