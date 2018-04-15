BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Smith wins T54 marathon silver, Lawson takes bronze
England win silver and bronze in T54 marathon
England's John Smith wins silver in the T54 marathon at the Commonwealth Games ahead of team-mate Simon Lawson in bronze, with gold going to Australia's Kurt Fearnley.
