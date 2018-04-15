BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England take table tennis silver in mixed doubles

England take table tennis silver in mixed doubles

England's Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho have to settle for silver in the table tennis mixed doubles at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games after losing the final to Singapore's Gao Ning and Yu Mengyu.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day eleven of the Commonwealth Games here.

WATCH MORE: Watch: Best rugby sevens tries

Available to UK users only.

Commonwealth Games video

Video

England take table tennis silver in mixed doubles

Video

Lake wins silver in the women's high jump

Video

Now this is how you celebrate winning a gold medal...

Video

'Things I like' with Vicky Holland & Jess Learmonth

Video

Johnson questions Hudson-Smith's 'maturity' after relay injury

Top Stories