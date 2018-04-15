BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England take table tennis silver in mixed doubles
England take table tennis silver in mixed doubles
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho have to settle for silver in the table tennis mixed doubles at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games after losing the final to Singapore's Gao Ning and Yu Mengyu.
