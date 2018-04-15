Commonwealth Games: Table tennis silver for England's Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho

England's Tin-Tin Ho and Liam Pitchford lost to compatriots Paul and Joanna Drinkhall in the 2014 gold medal match

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

England's Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho had to settle for silver in the mixed doubles table tennis as they lost to Singapore's Ning Gao and Mengyu Yu.

Yu, winner of four medals at the Games including gold in the women's doubles, and partner Gao won the match in straight games, 12-10 12-10 11-9.

Pitchford, 24, won his third Gold Coast medal following gold in the men's doubles alongside Paul Drinkhall and bronze in the men's team event.

Ho added to her women's team bronze.

The English pair equalled their silver medal achievement at Glasgow in 2014, having beaten India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra at the semi-final stage.

England's Sam Walker will face India's Sharath Achanta in the men's singles bronze medal match at 02:30 BST.