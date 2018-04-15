BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Chris and Gabby Adcock retain their badminton mixed doubles title

England's Adcocks win badminton mixed doubles gold

England's Chris and Gabby Adcock beat team-mates Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith to secure gold and defend their Commonwealth Games badminton mixed doubles title.

