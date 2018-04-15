BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's David Luckman wins gold in the shooting competition in the Gold Coast
Is this the weirdest celebration in sport?
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's David Luckman celebrates his gold medal in the individual full-bore rifle Queen's Prize in the traditional way, which sees the victor carried in a Sedan chair by his opponents.
