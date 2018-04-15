Commonwealth Games: Daryl Selby & Adrian Waller beaten in men's squash doubles final

Media playback is not supported on this device Australia beat England in squash men's doubles final

England's Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller were beaten in the Commonwealth Games men's squash doubles final by David Palmer and Zac Alexander of Australia.

Selby and Waller lost 11-9 3-11 11-6 to end with silver.

Englishmen James Willstrop and Declan James beat Scotland's Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban 11-9 11-9 to win bronze.

However, England's Laura Massaro and Sarah-Jane Perry missed out on bronze, beaten 11-6 11-8 by Rachel Grinham and Donna Urquhart of Australia.

After winning bronze, Willstrop, who won the men's singles title earlier in the week, said: "If anyone finds me on a doubles court again, shoot me.

"The emotions have been ridiculous this week. It's an incredibly intense game, it's a brain ache. I'm so pleased to win bronze and it's a huge accomplishment for Declan and I."