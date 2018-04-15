Commonwealth Games: England shock Australia to win netball gold

Helen Housby, second right, scored in the final second to secure England a 52-51 victory

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

England stunned overwhelming favourites Australia to record the greatest result in their history and win a first Commonwealth Games netball gold medal.

Helen Housby scored in the final second to give England a 52-51 victory.

Having staged a dramatic comeback to beat Jamaica in the last four, the Roses matched the hosts 25-25 at half-time of their first Commonwealth final.

But they shocked the home crowd by overturning a four-point deficit in the final quarter to claim a dramatic win.

"It's my dream come true," said head coach Tracey Neville. "The girls have worked so hard over the last international phase.

"They [Australia] are the renowned, world numbers ones and to beat them at that time, I'm really, really proud - the feeling of that is amazing."

It was the first time since netball was introduced at the 1998 Games that the final did not feature Australia, the world's top-ranked team, and New Zealand.

Australia knocked out New Zealand - who were beaten 60-55 by Jamaica in the bronze medal match - in the semi-finals, but could not stop third-ranked England claiming a surprise gold.

