BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England stun Australia to win netball gold
England stun Australia to win netball gold with last-second goal
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Watch as England make history by winning their first ever Commonwealth Games netball gold, beating hosts and world number one Australia with the last shot of the game.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day eleven of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: England's Adcocks win badminton mixed doubles gold
Available to UK users only.