BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England stun Australia to win netball gold

England stun Australia to win netball gold with last-second goal

Watch as England make history by winning their first ever Commonwealth Games netball gold, beating hosts and world number one Australia with the last shot of the game.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day eleven of the Commonwealth Games here.

