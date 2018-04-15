BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England women win rugby sevens bronze
England women win rugby sevens bronze
England women score three first-half tries on their way to a 24-19 victory over Canada to secure a bronze medal in the women's rugby sevens at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
