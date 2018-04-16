BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: NI's Gold Coast moments

NI's Gold Coast moments

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan's historic gold medal is among the stand out moments for Northern Ireland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Team NI finished the games with their best medal haul outside of the UK, which also featured seven silvers and four bronze medals.

Away from the competition, McClenaghan's emotional reunion with his parents, Tracy and Danny, was one of the highlights of Gold Coast 2018.

NI's Gold Coast moments

