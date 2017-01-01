Rooney 'a true great' says CharltonFootball
Bairstow replaces Hales for T20 series
Jonny Bairstow will replace injured batsman Alex Hales in England's Twenty20 squad to face India.
The line-ups for the men's and women's Big Bash League semi-finals in Australia are determined - with several England players involved.
Ireland collapse to a 10-wicket defeat by Afghanistan in the Desert Twenty20 Challenge final, having earlier thrashed Scotland in the semi-final.
Latest scorecard from the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch.
Stumped podcast: A special from Sydney as the Stumped presenters take over world cricket for the day.
England in India (ODIs & T20s)
10 Jan - 1 Feb
Pakistan in Australia
8 Dec - 26 Jan
Sri Lanka in South Africa
18 Dec - 10 Feb
Bangladesh in New Zealand
22 Dec - 24 Jan
Big Bash League
Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland on how Test matches, one-day internationals and T20 can all co-exist.
As he weighs up his options, the time taken by Alastair Cook to decide on his future as England captain could raise the chances of him staying on.
Suresh Menon on what made Mahendra Singh Dhoni one of the calmest cricketers in history.
Alastair Cook's future is a straightforward problem for England, but they have other questions that will take longer to answer.
Details of forthcoming international cricket tours for which fixtures have been announced.
With the 2016 county season over, keep up to date with the latest signings, departures and rumours ahead of the 2017 campaign.
Official team and player rankings for men and women's Tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches.
