'I was put to shame by a 105-year-old'
England captain Heather Knight reflects on the Women's Big Bash League, Taylor Swift songs, an "orphans' Christmas" and yoga with a centenarian.
Latest score in third one-day international between New Zealand and Australia in Hamilton.
Ireland lose their Women's World Cup Qualifier warm-up match against Bangladesh by 39 runs in Colombo.
Ireland could be granted Test cricket status as soon as April following a meeting of the ICC board in Dubai.
Stumped podcast: India's plans for the world's biggest cricket ground, plus interviews with Yuvraj Singh and Stuart Law.
Sri Lanka in South Africa
18 Dec - 10 Feb
Bangladesh in India
5-13 Feb
Women's World Cup Qualifier
7-21 Feb, Colombo, Sri Lanka
England batsman Sam Billings believes his international team-mates will "definitely get picked up" in the upcoming Indian Premier League auction.
Who were the 10 best-performing cricketers from England in the Big Bash and WBBL this winter? Find out here.
How the Big Bash League is expanding after another year of huge crowds and soaring TV ratings.
As he weighs up his options, the time taken by Alastair Cook to decide on his future as England captain could raise the chances of him staying on.
Suresh Menon on what made Mahendra Singh Dhoni one of the calmest cricketers in history.
