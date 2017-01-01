'Players must learn to win' - Mourinho on Man Utd mentality & summer transfersFootball
Pietersen pulls out of IPL auction
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen says he will not be entering this year's IPL auction following his busy winter.
India's Yuvraj Singh tells BBC Sport that English players like Ben Stokes would improve in the short form of the game by playing in the Indian Premier League.
England's Ben Stokes could fetch millions when he enters the Indian Premier League auction, says India's Yuvraj Singh.
Stuart Law tells Stumped about his approach to coaching as he prepares for his new role as West Indies head coach.
In this week's Stumped podcast, a review of Big Bash 6, comparisons with the Indian Premier League and the growth of the women's tournament.
Sri Lanka in South Africa
18 Dec - 10 Feb
Australia in New Zealand
30 Jan - 5 Feb
Bangladesh in India
5-13 Feb
Women's World Cup Qualifier
7-21 Feb, Colombo, Sri Lanka
England batsman Sam Billings believes his international team-mates will "definitely get picked up" in the upcoming Indian Premier League auction.
Who were the 10 best-performing cricketers from England in the Big Bash and WBBL this winter? Find out here.
How the Big Bash League is expanding after another year of huge crowds and soaring TV ratings.
As he weighs up his options, the time taken by Alastair Cook to decide on his future as England captain could raise the chances of him staying on.
Suresh Menon on what made Mahendra Singh Dhoni one of the calmest cricketers in history.
