Superb England dominate India in T20
An impressive England bowling display lays the foundation for a seven-wicket victory over India in the first Twenty20 international.
Australia's David Warner and Travis Head put on 284 for the first wicket to lay the foundations for a 57-run win over Pakistan.
South Africa's AB de Villiers hits a 35-ball half-century on his return to international cricket following six months out.
Durham sign New Zealand batsman Tom Latham for the second half of the 2017 season.
Stumped podcast: Review of Big Bash 6, final preview, comparisons with the Indian Premier League and the growth of the women's tournament.
England in India
10 Jan - 1 Feb
Pakistan in Australia
8 Dec - 26 Jan
Sri Lanka in South Africa
18 Dec - 10 Feb
Bangladesh in New Zealand
22 Dec - 24 Jan
Big Bash League
Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland on how Test matches, one-day internationals and T20 can all co-exist.
As he weighs up his options, the time taken by Alastair Cook to decide on his future as England captain could raise the chances of him staying on.
Bowler Aled Carey produces the perfect over as he claims six wickets in six deliveries while playing in Australia.
Suresh Menon on what made Mahendra Singh Dhoni one of the calmest cricketers in history.
