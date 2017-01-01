Klopp not thinking about title after win over Man CityFootball
Big Bash - Melbourne Derby
Scorecard updates as Kevin Pietersen's Melbourne Stars take on the Renegades at the MCG.
Former captain Ricky Ponting will join Australia as an assistant coach for the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka in February.
Sean Abbott returns the best bowling figures by an Australian in Big Bash history.
Stumped highlights podcast: from Chris Gayle to the spot-fixing scandal, via a blind cricket commentator from Zimbabwe.
Pakistan in Australia
8 Dec - 26 Jan
Sri Lanka in South Africa
18 Dec - 10 Feb
Bangladesh in New Zealand
22 Dec - 24 Jan
Big Bash League
Phil Tufnell and Michael Vaughan join Mark Pougatch to discuss England's 4-0 series defeat in India and whether Alastair Cook should remain as Test captain.
Find out who BBC Sport users voted as their favourite moment of the cricketing year - and the best of the rest.
After England's abject final-Test defeat in India, Alastair Cook may not decide his future as captain, says Jonathan Agnew.
Heather Knight reflects on the year in which she became England captain, recalls how a hamstring injury turned her into a spinner, and prepares to pack her bags for Australia.
Has the tactical side of cricket changed following Phillip Hughes' death, or is it more the mental side of the game?
Details of forthcoming international cricket tours for which fixtures have been announced.
With the 2016 county season over, keep up to date with the latest signings, departures and rumours ahead of the 2017 campaign.
All the latest podcasts, clips and quizzes from BBC World Service's weekly cricket magazine show.
Official team and player rankings for men and women's Tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches.
Analysis and opinion from the BBC's cricket correspondent.
BBC Test Match Special returns with live commentary on every ball of England's tour of India this winter.
