England lose their last eight wickets for eight runs as India power to a 75-run win in the third Twenty20 in Bangalore to take the series 2-1.
Trevor Bayliss believes England need to work on how they play spin bowling after their tour of India ended in a crushing defeat.
Australia's stand-in one-day captain Matthew Wade will miss the final two matches of their New Zealand tour with a back injury.
Former Ireland coach Phil Simmons becomes a consultant with Afghanistan just weeks before an Intercontinental Cup game against the Irish.
In this week's Stumped podcast, a review of Big Bash 6, comparisons with the Indian Premier League and the growth of the women's tournament.
England batsman Sam Billings believes his international team-mates will "definitely get picked up" in the upcoming Indian Premier League auction.
Bowler Aled Carey produces the perfect over as he claims six wickets in six deliveries while playing in Australia.
As he weighs up his options, the time taken by Alastair Cook to decide on his future as England captain could raise the chances of him staying on.
Suresh Menon on what made Mahendra Singh Dhoni one of the calmest cricketers in history.
