Morgan's family affected by criticism
England one-day captain Eoin Morgan says his family were affected by the criticism he received for missing the Bangladesh tour.
England batsman Joe Root will be available for Sunday's first one-day international against India following the birth of his son.
Sussex sign 31-year-old South Africa all-rounder David Wiese on a Kolpak deal, subject to ECB permission.
Glamorgan are in negotiations to sign South Africa international fast bowler Marchant de Lange on a Kolpak contract.
The panel discuss Australia batsman David Warner's rare achievement of scoring 100 runs in the first session of a Test match.
England in India (ODIs & T20s)
10 Jan - 1 Feb
Pakistan in Australia
8 Dec - 26 Jan
Sri Lanka in South Africa
18 Dec - 10 Feb
Bangladesh in New Zealand
22 Dec - 24 Jan
Big Bash League
Suresh Menon on what made Mahendra Singh Dhoni one of the calmest cricketers in history.
Alastair Cook's future is a straightforward problem for England, but they have other questions that will take longer to answer.
After England's abject final-Test defeat in India, Alastair Cook may not decide his future as captain, says Jonathan Agnew.
Details of forthcoming international cricket tours for which fixtures have been announced.
With the 2016 county season over, keep up to date with the latest signings, departures and rumours ahead of the 2017 campaign.
Official team and player rankings for men and women's Tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches.
