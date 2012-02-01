Cricket commentaries
Start times of commentaries and matches are subject to change at short notice.
WEDNESDAY 5 JULY - SATURDAY 8 JULY
County Championship Division Two (11:00 BST)
Sussex v Leicestershire (BBC Sussex and BBC Radio Leicester)
THURSDAY 6 JULY - MONDAY 10 JULY
South Africa's tour of England, First Test
England v South Africa, 11:00 BST (BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)
FRIDAY 7 JULY
T20 Blast
Gloucestershire v Middlesex, 14:30 BST (BBC Radio Gloucestershire, BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Radio London)
Worcestershire v Birmingham. 17:30 BST (BBC Hereford & Worcester, BBC WM 95.6 and BBC Coventry & Warwickshire)
Durham v Lancashire, 18:30 BST (BBC Newcastle, BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Radio Manchester)
Glamorgan v Hampshire, 18:30 BST (BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Solent)
Northamptonshire v Derbyshire, 18:30 BST (BBC Radio Northampton and BBC Radio Derby)
Yorkshire v Nottinghamshire, 18:30 BST (BBC Radio Leeds and BBC Radio Nottingham)
Essex v Surrey, 18:45 BST (BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)
Essex v Surrey, 19:00 BST (BBC Essex and BBC Radio London)
SATURDAY 8 JULY
T20 Blast
Derbyshire v Yorkshire, 14:30 BST (BBC Radio Derby and BBC Radio Leeds)
Birmingham v Nottinghamshire, 19:00 BST (BBC WM 95.6, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire and BBC Radio Nottinghamshire)
SUNDAY 9 JULY - WEDNESDAY 12 JULY
County Championship Division Two (11:00 BST)
Gloucestershire v Worcestershire (BBC Radio Gloucestershire, BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Hereford & Worcestershire)
SUNDAY 9 JULY
T20 Blast
Durham v Northamptonshire, 14:30 BST (BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio Northampton)
Lancashire v Leicestershire, 14:30 BST (BBC Radio Lancashire, BBC Radio Manchester and BBC Radio Leicester)
Surrey v Somerset, 14:30 BST (BBC Radio London, BBC Somerset and BBC Radio Bristol)
Sussex v Glamorgan, 14:30 BST (BBC Sussex and BBC Radio Wales)
Kent v Essex, 15:00 BST (BBC Radio Kent and BBC Essex)
TUESDAY 11 JULY
ICC Women's World Cup
West Indies v Pakistan, 10:30 BST (BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)
T20 Blast
Northamptonshire v Yorkshire, 18:30 BST (BBC Radio Northampton and BBC Radio Leeds)
WEDNESDAY 12 July
ICC Women's World Cup
England v New Zealand, 10:30 BST (BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)
T20 Blast
Sussex v Hampshire, 18:30 BST (BBC Radio Sussex and BBC Radio Solent)
FRIDAY 14 July
South Africa's tour of England, Second Test
England v South Africa, 11:00 BST (BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)
T20 Blast
Lancashire v Hampshire, 19:00 BST (BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)