Garry Park signs new Derbyshire contract

Derbyshire all-rounder Garry Park has signed a new one-year contract.

The 28-year-old will captain the Second XI during the 2012 campaign, as well as competing for a place in the first team in all competitions.

Head coach Karl Krikken said: "Our young Second XI will benefit immensely from Garry's attitude and experience.

"He's played lots of cricket at Second XI level and knows what it takes to step up into the first-class arena. This makes him the ideal candidate."

Park joined Derbyshire from Durham ahead of the 2009 season, and scored 1,059 first-class runs during his debut campaign at an impressive average of 42.36.

He has been a key member of the CB40 and FL t20 side this term, averaging 31.71 in the shortest form of the game.

Park added: "I'm delighted and look forward to training hard over the winter to put myself in the best position to fight my way back into the first team in all forms of the game.

"I feel the club has made positive strides and it's exciting to still be part of that."