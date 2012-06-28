Middlesex's Paul Stirling aims to build on T20 form

Middlesex batsman Paul Stirling still has plenty of room for improvement despite his strong performances so far in this year's FL t20 competition.

Following a score of 82 not out against Hampshire, the 21-year-old has now made 254 runs at an average of 63.50

He told BBC London 94.9: "If I look at my career in 10 years time and this was the peak, I wouldn't be that happy.

"I've got a long way to go and a lot of experience still to build. Hopefully I can get better and better."

Media playback is not supported on this device Stirling hoping for four-day call

The Ireland international added: "I was disappointed last year only averaging in the late teens.

"This year I've managed to turn it round, go on and make those big scores and contribute well with the team.

"But there's a lot to improve on, both bowling and fielding and maybe another twenty or thirty percent with the bat as well."

However, despite Stirling's efforts, Middlesex are struggling to progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The Sabres currently lie bottom of the South Group, with two wins from their seven matches.

"It could easlily be five wins out of seven," Stirling continued.

"[We're missing] that killer instinct at the end or in the middle overs to get us across that line.

"We have to win our last three games games. We can't go in with any fear.

"Three wins might be enough. It's tough to say because everyone is beating each other. It's not looking too good right now."