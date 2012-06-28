Shahid Afridi may miss Hampshire season

Hampshire all-rounder Shahid Afridi has admitted to the media in Pakistan he may not return to the county for the T20 season because of visa problems.

Afridi has missed all five T20 games so far as he was unable to apply for a visa in Sri Lanka, where he had been playing cricket for Pakistan.

Hants had hoped to have Afridi back and available for Friday's trip to Essex.

"I'm likely to miss the entire season," Afridi told The Express Tribune. "A few issues may force me to opt out."

On Tuesday, Afridi's agent Umran Khan told BBC Radio Solent that the player was a doubt for T20 finals day, should Hampshire reach the event scheduled for the end of August.

The 32-year-old could be required by Pakistan to play in a six match T20 international series against Australia which has recently been confirmed.

Afridi had been due to be available for all of Hampshire's T20 campaign, but he now looks set to miss it entirely.

The Pakistan star enjoyed a successful stay with Hampshire in 2011, taking 17 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 11.17.

His efforts helped the side progress through the group stages unbeaten at home and ultimately to T20 finals day at Edgbaston.

Highlights from Afridi's 2011 campaign included taking his county-best bowling figures of 5-20 on his home debut against Gloucestershire, and an impressive knock of 80 in the semi-final against Somerset.

Meanwhile, batsman Michael Carberry is seeing a specialist after injuring himself in training.

"Carbs is seeing a specialist to have a look at his knee," said Hampshire manager Giles White.

"There's some cartilage damage. We'll find out the extent of that and we'll know where we stand from there."