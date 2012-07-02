JT Giants and Mourant Ozannes make Guernsey Twenty20 final

JT Giants and Mourant Ozannes have made the final of the Guernsey Twenty20 Premier League after the final round of group matches.

The Giants moved above Cenkos Centurions after two wins including a nine-wicket defeat of Mourant who they will face in the final on 7 July.

Paul Franks hit 51 as Mourant made 133-3 but GH Smit (58 not out) and Jacob Bell (57 not out) saw Giants home.

Giants beat bottom side BDO by 35 runs in their other match.

They scored 139-6 as Tom Kimber was 47 not out and Bell got 36 as Chris Van Vliet and Adam Martel each took two wickets for the bottom side.

But in reply BDO could only muster 104-6 as Ollie Nightingale took three wickets while Lucas Barker scored 25 not out.

Cenkos Centurions dropped to third place as they lost their final game by 13 runs to Mourant Ozannes.

Mourant opened with 161-3 as Jamie Nussbaumer scored 45 not out while Paul Franks, Lee Savident and Ben Ferbrache all hit 33.

Cenkos were bowled out for 148 as Pierre Moody took 3-29 while island batsman Tim Ravenscroft got 88.

Cenkos had gone into the match knowing a win would have sealed their place in the final after they beat BDO in Friday's rain-affected match.

BDO scored 129-7 but after the rain delay Cenkos got their Duckworth-Lewis revised total of 90 for the loss of two wickets as Ravenscroft hit 60 not out.