Charlotte Edwards and Claire Taylor receive MCC honour

England batters Charlotte Edwards and Claire Taylor have been awarded honorary life membership of the Marylebone Cricket Club.

Edwards, who is the current England captain, is one of only a handful of players to have received the honour during their playing career.

The 32-year-old joins a select group that includes Indian batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Taylor retired from internationals in 2011 but still plays for MCC Women.

Better than Sir Viv? Claire Taylor holds the record for the highest one-day international score at Lord's after making 156 not out against India in 2006 - beating the previous record set by Viv Richards during the 1979 World Cup (138 not out against England)

She famously became the first woman to be nominated as one of Wisden's five cricketers of the year in 2009, shortly after starring in England's World Cup victory.

The pair were presented with their caps before England women's one-day international againt India at Lord's on Sunday.

Edwards was also invited to join the MCC's world cricket committee earlier this year.

MCC president Phillip Hodson paid tribute to the pair.

"In my time as president, few things have given me more pleasure than awarding honorary life membership to two such outstanding cricketers who are a credit to the game," said Hodson.

"Both have made the most of their exceptional talents for England, but they have also been fantastic ambassadors for MCC."

Taylor added: "It is a huge honour. It was a total surprise, but a fantastic one, and I'll look forward to joining the early morning queues outside the Grace Gates before Test matches."

As well as owning Lord's, MCC also retains worldwide responsibility for the laws and spirit of cricket.