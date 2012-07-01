England women defeated by India in Lord's one-dayer

From the section

First women's one-day international, Lord's: India 230-5 (49.3 overs) beat England 229 (49.1 overs) by five wickets Match scorecard (external site)

India captain Mithali Raj struck an unbeaten 94 from 111 balls to lead her side to end England's 18-match winning run in the first women's one-day international at Lord's.

England made 229 all out with Arran Brindle striking 58 off 73 balls.

Earlier, the in-form Sarah Taylor (38) and Tammy Beaumont (27) had added 62 for the second wicket.

But opener Poonam Raut (60) and Raj helped the tourists to a five-wicket victory with three balls to spare.

England had come into the five-match series following a 2-0 victory in the Twenty20 series.