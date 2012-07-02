Shahid Afridi will not play for Hampshire

Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi will not join Hampshire for their Twenty 20 season because of visa problems.

Afridi had been due to be available for all of Hampshire's T20 campaign, but will now miss it entirely.

The Royals have three group games remaining and will continue with the squad they have in place.

"We are deep into the 2012 competition and the side is settled so we don't feel it is right to change that now," said Hants manager Giles White.

Afridi enjoyed a highly successful stay with Hampshire in 2011, taking 17 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 11.17.

His efforts helped the side progress through the group stages unbeaten at home and ultimately to T20 finals day at Edgbaston.

Highlights from Afridi's 2011 campaign included taking his county-best bowling figures of 5-20 on his home debut against Gloucestershire, and an impressive knock of 80 in the semi-final against Somerset.

White added that the door was always open for Afridi to return in the future.

"The door is still open for him to return to Hampshire in future years should circumstances suit both parties.

"He obviously had a huge impact for us last year and has been missed."