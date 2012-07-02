Worcestershire cancel Sohail Tanvir deal

Worcestershire have cancelled plans to bring in paceman Sohail Tanvir for the remainder of their FL t20 games because of visa problems.

The county hoped to have the 27-year-old Pakistan international available for their last five group matches.

But chief executive David Leatherdale said Tanvir would no longer be joining.

"With no guarantee that the visa process has been completed in Pakistan, his stay with the club is no longer practical," he said.

"It has been well documented that obtaining visas for overseas professionals is becoming more and more difficult, particularly with the amount of time international players spend away from their home country.

"We are very disappointed that Sohail won't be joining us."

Worcestershire, who now have four FL t20 fixtures to play, are currently third in the Midlands/West/Wales group but are just one point behind leaders Somerset and second-placed Warwickshire, with two games in hand on their rivals.