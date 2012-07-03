Sussex bowler Rusty Theron to miss remaining t20 games

Seam bowler Rusty Theron will miss Sussex Sharks' remaining Friends Life t20 group games.

The 26-year-old has returned home to South Africa due to personal reasons.

Theron has played just one game for the Sharks, scoring 1 not out and returning figures of 1-43 in the 21-run win over Middlesex at Lord's last month.

The Hove outfit, who currently sit top of the South Group, have announced the right-armer may return for a potential quarter-final fixture later this month.