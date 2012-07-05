Mark Ramprakash announces retirement from cricket

Mark Ramprakash has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, ending a 25-year career.

The 42-year-old batsman made his first-class debut for Middlesex in 1987 aged 17 and spent the last 12 years of his career at Surrey.

He averaged 53.14 in 461 first-class appearances and played 52 Tests and 18 one-day internationals for England.

Media playback is not supported on this device Ramprakash proud of achievements

"I would like to express how lucky I feel to have had such a long career," Ramprakash told BBC London 94.9.

He added: "It's been a long time and you never think the day will come when you have to hang up your boots.

"It's not hit me yet. You spend your whole life trying to be as good as you can, then you don't have to do that anymore, but hopefully new opportunities and new challenges are ahead."

Ramprakash scored 114 first-class centuries, making his 100th against Yorkshire at Headingley in 2008.

Ramprakash's career stats Inns Runs Best Average Tests 92 2,350 154 27.32 ODIs 18 376 51 26.85 First-class 764 35,659 301* 53.14 List A 394 13,273 147* 40.22 T20 63 1,719 85* 32.43

Despite scoring 35,659 first-class runs and a further 13,273 in List A games, Ramprakash sometimes struggled at international level.

He made two Test centuries and admitted the first, which came when he scored 154 against West Indies in 1998, was one of the best moments of his career.

"The first Test hundred took a while," added Ramprakash. "I had lots of ups and downs and lots of tough times and I was never sure I would achieve it.

"But I'm very proud and happy with my career. If anyone had given me this at the start then I would have taken it.

"I've been lucky to have played for so long and I've tried to keep myself fit, professional and competitive.

"People will have their opinions but I've enjoyed my career, gave it everything and don't look back on it with any regrets."