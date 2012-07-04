England v Australia: Rain prevents Edgbaston one-dayer

The third one-day international between England and Australia at Edgbaston has been abandoned without a ball bowled because of persistent rain.

After the scheduled 14:00 BST start was delayed, a 28 overs match was planned for 18:00 - but the rain returned.

England lead the five-match series 2-0 after wins at Lord's and The Oval.

The abandonment prevents England from obtaining the 5-0 series win which would have elevated them to number one in the world one-day rankings.

The hosts would have been without seamers Jade Dernbach and Stuart Meaker, who were both attending the funeral of Surrey team-mate Tom Maynard, although Dernbach also has a side strain.

He was ruled out of the rest of the ODI series on Monday.

Wet weather also put paid to Ireland's ICC World Cricket League match against Afghanistan, and washed out the first day of Scotland's ICC Intercontinental Cup match against Canada.