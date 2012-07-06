Jersey's women prepare for T20s with France

Jersey's women hope to get valuable experience and competitive match practice from their mini Twenty20 series against France.

The islanders host the French twice on Saturday at Grainville and meet again on Sunday morning at Les Quennevais.

The matches come ahead of Jersey's trip to Holland later in July for a European Twenty20 tournament.

When Jersey travelled to France in 2011 the island side won both games to clinch the Oliver Dubaut trophy.

Jersey squad:

Michelle Leerson, Lauren Gouyette, Flo Copley, Helen Liron, Helen McGuire, Rose Hill, Marcia Lee, Emily Le Feuvre, Lucy Bevis, Amanda Smith, Tracey Vallois, Paula Sutcliffe and Gemma Dunning.