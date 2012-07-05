Twenty20: Welsh Dragons v Somerset (Fri)

Friends Life Twenty20 - Welsh Dragons v Somerset

Venue: Swalec Stadium, Cardiff Date: Friday, 6 July Starts: 18:00 BST Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio Wales MW & online

Welsh Dragons hope to beat Group leaders Somerset in Cardiff for the first time in four years in their final home Twenty20 game of the season.

Welsh Dragons T20 Games 14 June: Northamptonshire (a) - NO RESULT

17 June: Warwickshire (h) - WON

22 June: Somerset (a) - LOST

23 June: Gloucestershire (h) - NO RESULT

29 June: Worcestershire (a) - LOST

30 June: Northamptonshire (h) - LOST

2 July: Gloucestershire (a) - NO RESULT

3 July: Worcestershire (h) - NO RESULT

6 July: Somerset (h)

8 July: Warwickshire (a)

Somerset, T20 runners-up in 2010 and 2011, have lost their last two games but remain favourites to qualify for the knock-out stages of the event.

The Dragons, though, are all but out after suffering four washouts and just one win in their opening eight games.

Young all-rounder Aneurin Norman remains in an unchanged Dragons squad.

The Swalec Stadium pitch is expected to undergo a pre-match inspection as the Friday forecast for Cardiff predicts rain as the Dragons fail to qualify from the T20 Cup's pool stages for the fourth sucessive season.

Dragons squad (from): SE Marsh, MJ North, J Allenby (c), M van Jaarsveld, SJ Walters, BJ Wright, NA James, CB Cooke, MA Wallace (wk), AJ Norman, JAR Harris, RDB Croft, WT Owen, DA Cosker, SP Jones.