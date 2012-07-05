Twenty20: Welsh Dragons v Somerset (Fri)
-
- From the section Cricket
Friends Life Twenty20 - Welsh Dragons v Somerset
- Venue:
- Swalec Stadium, Cardiff
- Date:
- Friday, 6 July
- Starts:
- 18:00 BST
- Coverage:
- Live ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio Wales MW & online
Welsh Dragons hope to beat Group leaders Somerset in Cardiff for the first time in four years in their final home Twenty20 game of the season.
Somerset, T20 runners-up in 2010 and 2011, have lost their last two games but remain favourites to qualify for the knock-out stages of the event.
The Dragons, though, are all but out after suffering four washouts and just one win in their opening eight games.
Young all-rounder Aneurin Norman remains in an unchanged Dragons squad.
The Swalec Stadium pitch is expected to undergo a pre-match inspection as the Friday forecast for Cardiff predicts rain as the Dragons fail to qualify from the T20 Cup's pool stages for the fourth sucessive season.
Dragons squad (from): SE Marsh, MJ North, J Allenby (c), M van Jaarsveld, SJ Walters, BJ Wright, NA James, CB Cooke, MA Wallace (wk), AJ Norman, JAR Harris, RDB Croft, WT Owen, DA Cosker, SP Jones.