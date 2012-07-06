Devon aim for maximum points against Herefordshire

Devon's director of cricket Roger Newman says his side must take maximum points from their Minor Counties Championship clash with Herefordshire.

The reigning champions are third in the Western division and have yet to complete a full three-day match.

"If we could get 24 points that'd be brilliant," Newman told BBC Sport.

"We're really looking for our bowlers to bowl well and our batters to bat well to put us in contention for the championship once again."

The county have named an unchanged line-up for the match at Sidmouth from the 12 who were selected to face Cornwall last month.

Despite the bad weather that has dogged Devon's first two championship games Newman is pleased with the way his batsmen have performed when they have been at the crease.

"Robbie Holman up front is in a good vein of form and Matt Thompson and Josh Bess are in good form," added Newman.

"The young debutant Peter Bradley came in and did exceptionally well so I'm really pleased with the batting at the moment."