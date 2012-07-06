Kent's Adam Ball to captain England U19s at ICC World Cup

Kent all-rounder Adam Ball will captain England at the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Australia next month.

England face group matches against Australia, Ireland and Nepal, with the first against the hosts on 11 August.

England Development Programme head coach Tim Boon said: "The squad contains a great blend of players.

"We're looking to giving them an opportunity to impress at this level and hope will we compete strongly throughout the competition."

He added: "We've got some great games to look forward to against top class opposition at such a prestigious tournament."

England Under-19 squad: Adam Ball (captain, Kent), Ben Foakes (vice-captain, Essex), Shozair Ali (Warwickshire), Daniel Bell-Drummond (Kent), Ben Collins (Leicestershire), Alex Davies (Lancashire), Ben Duckett (Northamptonshire), Brett Hutton (Nottinghamshire), Aneesh Kapil (Worcestershire), Tom Knight (Derbyshire), Craig Overton (Somerset and Devon), Jamie Overton (Somerset and Devon), Reece Topley (Essex), Kishan Velani (Essex), Sam Wood (Nottinghamshire).