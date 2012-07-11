Cornwall's bowlers shine as they beat Wiltshire

Cornwall's bowlers shone in the final day of their MCCA Championship match with Wiltshire as they took 15 wickets in their 123-run win at Falmouth.

Resuming on 37-5 Wiltshire were bowled out for 68 as Andrew Libby took three wickets for just one run, Rob Harrison had 3-20 and Tom Sharp 2-12.

Cornwall made 93-8 declared in reply as Matthew Robins got 32 and Mukesh Bhatt took five wickets.

At tea Wilts were 54-3 but lost their last six wickets for 19 runs.

Tom Sharp took 5-25 and Sam Hockin had 4- 50 as five Wiltshire batsmen failed to score.

The victory sends Cornwall top of the Minor Counties Western division, level on points with Shropshire.

They host Cheshire at Truro in their next match between 22-24 July.