England v Australia: James Pattinson Ashes-watch

James Pattinson

Another member of Australia's new crop of highly rated fast bowlers was on display in the fourth one-day international against England at Chester-le-Street, which

With Mitchell Johnson left out following his 22-year-old Victoria paceman James Pattinson was handed an opportunity to show why he is being tipped as a potential match-winner in next year's Ashes.

The story so far

"A star is born," screamed commentator Mark Nicholas as Pattinson bulldozed his way into international cricket with a three-wicket maiden against New Zealand on the way to winning the man of the match award on his Test debut in December.

Pattinson has gone on to take 26 wickets in five Tests at an average a shade under 19, but has been hampered by foot and back injuries which forced him into early departures from the series against India and West Indies.

The younger brother of Darren Pattinson, who played a single Test for England in 2008, James only has an Australian passport having been born in Victoria after the family migrated.

How did he get on?

The tall, broad-shouldered Pattinson was brought on as Australia's fourth seamer and got off to the worst possible start by serving up a leg stump half-volley, which was disdainfully disaptched to the boundary by Ian Bell. A similar delivery at the end of the over was clipped through midwicket for four more.

Pattinson in fourth ODI Overs: 10

10 Maidens: 1

1 Runs conceded: 46

46 Wickets: 0

0 Economy rate: 4.6

If a dodgy first over can be put down to nerves, Pattinson improved in his second, beating Bell with a peach of a ball that moved away off the seam and induced an edge which flew inches over the outstretched hand of second slip.

Switched to the Lumley Castle End for his second spell, with the wind behind him, Pattinson settled into a better rhythm, hitting the pitch hard and beating the bat more frequently. Convinced he had Alastair Cook lbw, he sent for a review, only for replays to confirm the ball pitched outside leg stump.

There was to be no wicket for Pattinson on his international debut in England, and, with the game slipping away from Australia, he began to drop the ball in short, on one occasion teeing up Jonathan Trott for a straightforward pull to the boundary.

Pattinson's dismay deepened when he conceded another boundary to a comical misfield by substitute fielder Xavier Doherty, who was fooled by the spin on the ball and somehow let it slide through his legs, much to the delight of a partisan crowd.

BBC Test Match Special's Paul Collingwood:

"He seems to have a fair bit of pace and he's got the seam bolt upright, so he is obviously going to get a bit of movement out of pitches with a bit of green grass on them.

"He's certainly got potential, but he's not the finished article and I certainly wouldn't say he's Glenn McGrath or anything like that quite yet. The England boys will take a lot confidence from having played some good cricket against him. They have faced him and realised he is not the big thing Australia have said he's going to be.

Who is James Pattinson? Age: 22

22 Born: Melbourne

Melbourne Bowling: Right-arm fast-medium

Right-arm fast-medium Batting: Left-hand bat

Left-hand bat Test debut: v New Zealand, Dec 2011

v New Zealand, Dec 2011 Tests: 5

5 Test wickets: 26 @ 18.96

26 @ 18.96 ODI debut: v Bangladesh, April 2011

v Bangladesh, April 2011 ODIs: 6

6 ODI wickets: 8 @ 34.12

"I'm sure he'll want to bounce to back and sometimes when you have these kind of defeats it motivates you even more to put it right in the future."

BBC Test Match Special's Alec Stewart:

"It's his first international in England. Show me someone who doesn't make a mistake - they will all bowl leg stump half-volleys, and long hops that will get cut or pulled. Batsmen will go out and nick their first ball or drag it on. That is part and parcel of the game.

"But I've seen enought to think he'll be a fine bowler. He has a good strong build and can get it down the other end at decent pace.

"This hasn't been that much of a fast bowlers' pitch, it has been more of a pitch-it-up seamers' wicket. But with the credentials he has and from what I have been told by Australians whose opinions I respect, he has a bright future in the game.

"He's had injury concerns in the early part of his career, but I'd expect him to be back here next summer doing his best to win the Ashes back.

"With Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Ryan Harris, Peter Siddle and Ben Hilfenhaus, Australia have plenty in the seam-bowling department. It is their lack of real batting depth that is the greater concern."