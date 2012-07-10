Devon-Herefordshire: Match drawn after rain calls halt at Sidmouth

Devon's Minor Counties Championship game against Herefordshire ended in a draw after another rain-ruined day at Sidmouth.

After Sunday's wash-out, Herefordshire reached the close on 142-8 when play eventually got underway on Monday.

Kidderminster's Andrew Kimberlin top scored with 33 on a day when only 57.2 overs were possible.

But that proved the only action of the entire contest, as rain again had the final say on Tuesday.

Herefordshire have now had all three of their Championship matches so far this season wrecked by the weather, having had the home games at Eastnor (against Cornwall) and Colwall (against Shropshire) badly affected too.

"It's quite depressing," visiting skipper Chris Boroughs told BBC Hereford & Worcester.

"Not only was our one-day competition hit by the rain, it's the third three-day game in a row to go the same way.

"It's really frustrating as it's almost as though the season hasn't really started yet.

"Batsmen need time at the crease and the wickets are obviously favouring the bowlers at the moment.

"But bowling-wise it's difficult to get into a rhythm as a lack of overs affects you whatever you are doing - pace or spin - so it's frustrating all round."