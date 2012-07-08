England v Australia: Mickey Arthur shocked by Aussie performances

Australia coach Mickey Arthur has criticised his team after their latest defeat by England.

Saturday's eight-wicket win in Durham gave England a 3-0 lead in the one-day international series with only Tuesday's game at Old Trafford to go.

"I'm disappointed and really shocked, we haven't played anywhere near our real potential," said Arthur.

Analysis "The last two wins have been a stroll in the park. England got the conditions with the toss, but England are a better group of players at this moment in time, whatever the conditions. People are standing up and performing. I think England are on to something in one-day cricket."

"We had a meeting, a tough, hard meeting. We spoke some home truths. I want to see how they respond."

The prospect of losing the series 4-0 has led Arthur to question his team's character and ambition, despite the fact that they retain the number one ranking in international one-day cricket.

"I've said it all through our home summer - there's just something missing with the 50-over team. I'm not sure what it is - is it character, is it ambition?

"I'm not sure - there's just something clearly missing. I've challenged the players, I'll always be honest and I'll say it how it is. I'm really looking for a response on Tuesday."

Australia await the results of scans on calf injuries to pace bowler Brett Lee and all-rounder Shane Watson before the final game of the series in Manchester, where Arthur is calling for a more aggressive performance.

"I want to see a bit of mongrel come Tuesday, I really do," said the former South Africa coach. "I think we've been a bit submissive this whole series. We've allowed ourselves to be bullied, and we're better than that."

Left-arm pace bowler Mitchell Starc has been called up to the squad from his spell with Yorkshire as cover for Lee and Watson.