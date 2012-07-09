Shaun Marsh hopeful of Glamorgan return

Shaun Marsh hopes to re-sign for Glamorgan next season if a deal can be agreed with the Welsh county.

The Australian left-hander proved a huge hit, averaging 47 in his four Friends Life Twenty20 innings.

Marsh's contribution was curtailed by the weather, with four T20 games lost to rain, but he signed off with 68 in his final game as the Welsh Dragons beat Warwickshire by 22 runs (D/L).

"I'd love to come back but we'll just have to wait and see," Marsh said.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my four weeks here with them.

"It's a pity about the rain, I honestly think that we had a good enough team to qualify for the quarter-finals and obviously it's disappointing that we haven't had that chance.

"Hopefully next year we can get better weather and see what happens."

Marsh will now return to Australia before preparing for the new season down under with Western Australia.

"I'm back to Perth now, I've got my pre-season over there with the WACAs and I'm looking forward to having a big summer over in Australia and try and get myself back into that Australia team," Marsh added.