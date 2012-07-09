Hampshire captain Dimitri Mascarenhas set for toughest test

Hampshire's FL t20 captain Dimitri Mascarenhas says their trip to Nottinghamshire in the quarter-finals is the "toughest" fixture.

Hants travel to Trent Bridge later this month after coming through their group.

"Notts on paper is probably the toughest one, we've just got to go there and play well and hopefully get the win," Mascarenhas told BBC Solent.

"Once we knew we weren't getting the home quarter-final we thought 'whatever happens, happens'."

He added: "But wherever we go is going to be a tough game."

Mascarenhas says Hants are relishing the clash and that playing Notts the weekend before in the CB40 will be a huge help.

"We love the big games. We perform well in front of big crowds. It's probably one of the toughest but we're ready for it," he added.

"To get used to their condition and pitch will be a huge advantage and we can get used to their wicket."