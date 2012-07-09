England v Australia: Brett Lee and Shane Watson return home injured

Australian duo Shane Watson and Brett Lee will miss the fifth and final one-day international against England after returning home because of injury.

Vice-captain Watson and fast bowler Lee each picked up calf problems as the Aussies went 3-0 down in the fourth ODI against England last Saturday.

England's winning run England have won their last nine completed ODIs: Beat Pakistan by 130 runs, Abu Dhabi

by 130 runs, Abu Dhabi Beat Pakistan by 20 runs, Abu Dhabi

by 20 runs, Abu Dhabi Beat Pakistan by nine wickets, Dubai

by nine wickets, Dubai Beat Pakistan by four wickets, Dubai

by four wickets, Dubai Beat West Indies by 114 runs, Rose Bowl

by 114 runs, Rose Bowl Beat West Indies by eight wickets, The Oval

by eight wickets, The Oval Beat Australia by 15 runs, Lord's

by 15 runs, Lord's Beat Australia by six wickets, The Oval,

by six wickets, The Oval, Beat Australia by eight wickets, Chester-le-Street

Both players will have "further treatment" and are doubts for the limited-overs series against Pakistan.

Bowler Mitchell Starc has cut his stint short at Yorkshire to come in as cover.

Australia team Dr John Orchard said: "Shane Watson and Brett Lee have calf strains - Shane to the left and Brett to the right calf - sustained during the fourth ODI against England at Durham.

"This is the opposite calf to the injury Shane had last summer. Because both players will miss the final game, they are flying back to Sydney for MRI scans and further treatment.

"At this stage, they are anticipated to be available for consideration for selection for the ICC World Twenty20, with scan results and response to treatment to determine whether they will be available for consideration for selection for the coming series against Pakistan in the UAE."

Meanwhile, England batsman Jonny Bairstow has been released from the squad for the fifth ODI against Australia at Old Trafford on Tuesday and will be available for Yorkshire's LV County Championship Division Two match against Hampshire, starting on Wednesday.