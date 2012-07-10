England v Australia: Ravi Bopara impresses Graham Gooch

England v Australia, ODI

Venue: Old Trafford Date: Tuesday, 10 July Start time: 1400 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Test Match Special and live text commentary on BBC Sport website.

England batting coach Graham Gooch believes Ravi Bopara is coming of age on the international stage.

Bopara, 27, has helped England into a 3-0 lead in the one day series against Australia to strengthen his case for a Test place against South Africa.

"The lad's a talented performer," said Gooch. "He's had a lot of chances, been in and out, done well at times and struggled at times.

"I think he's finding himself now, he's maturing with age."

England v Australia 1st ODI: England won by 15 runs, Lord's, 29 June

England won by 15 runs, Lord's, 29 June 2nd ODI: England won by six wickets, The Oval, 1 July

England won by six wickets, The Oval, 1 July 3rd ODI: Match abandoned, Edgbaston, 4 July

Match abandoned, Edgbaston, 4 July 4th ODI: England won by eight wickets, Chester-le-Street, 7 July

England won by eight wickets, Chester-le-Street, 7 July 5th ODI: Old Trafford, 10 July (d/n)

Former England captain Gooch was Bopara's mentor at Essex.

He added: "He's not old - the prime for a batsman is 25 to 35 and he's 27.

"He's got great talent. We all know that he's got great balance; he's got great options as a batsman.

"I think he's understanding now how he can make the best out of those options, so therefore that translates into performances."

Bopara will be hoping to again impress in Tuesday's fifth and final ODI against Australia before the first Test in the three-match series against South Africa starts at The Oval on 19 July.

"I'm sure he will be back in the thoughts - as will Jonny Bairstow and James Taylor and Eoin Morgan - so they will make their decision who they think is the best guy for that spot," said Gooch.

"Bopara's been playing cricket, so I don't think he's done his chances any harm."